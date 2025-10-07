Pro-Hamas protesters stage demonstration outside Israeli consulate in Toronto

Welcome to Toronto, Ontario, Canada, where for the past two years you are far more likely to see the flag of Palestine flapping in the breeze rather than the Maple Leaf.

And the people flying those flags tend to be odious, typically calling for the genocide of the Jewish people and the eradication of Israel.

Police have been ordered to stand down. And Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and Ontario Premier Doug Ford will, from time to time, state “hate has no home here”… as they allow the hatred to fester unchecked.

Ain’t diversity grand?

Such was the case last Friday afternoon in Toronto where a thankfully small group of Islamists and their useful idiots gathered at the intersection of Yonge and Bloor. (This is where the Consulate General of Israel is located in a high-rise office tower.)

And how small was that group, you ask? Perhaps a few dozen hotheads. Indeed, police officers outnumbered protesters. Maybe after two years of chanting the same vile nonsense every weekend the Hamasholes are suffering from protest fatigue? Indeed, their shenanigans are getting downright boring now, and we think most Torontonians would like to see them take their show on the road – preferably to gorgeous Gaza.

Par for the course, it was a fool’s errand trying to elicit comments from these people who are perpetually angry and vulgar and sometimes prone to violence.

Such was not the case on the northwest corner of the intersection where a small counterdemonstration had been organized by Meir Weinstein of Israel Now. No chants of genocide nor implied threats here. And knock us down with a feather! – one could actually engage in civil conversation with Weinstein and company. Gee, why would that be? Perhaps because this side advocates for civilization rather than savagery? Go figure…

As for the signage on display by the Hamasholes, it was a toss up which placard was the most unintentionally funny. One sign stated: “Queers for Palestine”, which was being displayed, we think, by a transgender. Does he/she/it have any idea how queers are treated in the Middle East (with the exception of, um, Israel?)

It's beyond parody.

The other sign that had many an eyeball rolling was the one stating “Free Greta”, as in Greta Thunberg, Sweden’s most infamous Hobbit.

But on second thought, that sign made us feel really good about the state of the world. After all, if Thunberg is now concentrating on Middle East affairs, surely that means the “climate crisis” is over and done with?

Hooray!

So, go ahead: throw another shrimp on the barbie! Fire up that snowmobile! Fly the friendly skies in a jumbo jet! Obviously, we need not worry about carbon footprints and CO2 emissions and all that other claptrap.

Congratulations, Greta. We don’t know what you did and when you did it to save Mother Earth. But we are internally grateful for it.

Yet, if you thought that saving the planet was challenging, you really have your work cut out for you vis-a-vis bringing peace to the Middle East. Especially when you are part of the team that supports terrorism…

Thank you to Derek Tadeson and their team at AAEH Security for providing body guards for our reporting on Friday. Check out their site for any of your security needs www.aaehsecurity.com.