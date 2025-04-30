Pro-Hamas protesters target solemn vigil at Toronto synagogue

We now believe we have an updated answer to a query we’ve been pondering for some 18 months now. Namely, how low can the pro-Hamas cranks go when it comes to carrying out their despicable – and in some cases, illegal – behaviour?

Well, it’s this low: last Tuesday, the Beth Emeth synagogue in Toronto staged a vigil known as Yom Hazikaron. This is an official memorial ceremony for Israel's fallen soldiers and victims of terror.

It is meant to be a solemn and respectful occasion.

But no. Like so many skunks to the garden party, a gaggle of “Hamasholes” showed up to wave flags (none of which were Canadian, of course) and spew their vile hatred via megaphones as attendees entered the synagogue. It was shameful, and apparently for the rank-and-file of the New Age Hitler Youth Movement, absolutely nothing is off-limits. And so it is these reprobates will go to a predominately Jewish neighbourhood and stage a protest outside a place of worship in which people are mourning those who have passed away due to terrorism.

Notably, this synagogue is situated in the riding of York Centre. Which makes us wonder: if recently dispatched MP Ya’ara Saks had dropped by, would she have joined the mourners in the synagogue or show solidarity with the pro-Hamas folk outside Beth Emeth? We know that Saks has a soft spot for terrorists – which she publicly displayed last year when Saks went to the Middle East to get cuddly with pay-for-slay terrorist Mahmoud Abbas in a photo-op. Despicable.

It should also be noted that there was a huge security and police presence at the synagogue and on nearby side streets. This is, alas, becoming the “new normal” in Toronto and other cities when it comes to Jewish events due to the intimidation tactics espoused by pro-terrorism reprobates.

Indeed, if there was no law enforcement presence that day, we must also ponder if the hateful hooligans would’ve stormed the synagogue? We wouldn’t put it past them.

The silver lining on this day was perhaps this: the ceremony did proceed despite the presence of the hostile haters. And thankfully, members of the Toronto Police Service did not re-imagine themselves as Uber Eats drivers, delivering coffee and Timbits to the unhinged Islamists.