Proof of vaccination now required for visitors at New Brunswick hospitals

The two health authorities in New Brunswick will now require proof of vaccination from all visitors seeking to enter hospitals and health-care facilities in the province.

Visitors of Horizon Health Network and the Vitalité Health Network must provide proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before they will be allowed entry for visitation.

Visitors must be at least 14 days out from receiving their last dose of the vaccine.

The Vitalité Health Network has said that it will allow exceptions on grounds of compassionate visitation — but all unvaccinated visitors must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the visit, display no symptoms and agree to be accompanied to and from any rooms they plan to visit.

Unvaccinated visitors must also strictly adhere to physical distancing and limit all interactions with employees, other patients and visitors.

The same regulations and compassionate visitation exceptions apply to Horizon Health Network hospitals. If visitation is ongoing, visitors who are not fully vaccinated must also take a screening test on days five and 10 of their visit.

This comes as hospitals in Ottawa also announced policies requiring visitors to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.