Protesters brave bitterly cold weather to shine a light on FREEDOM

Saturday night in Calgary, the folks behind the weekly Walk for Freedom to protest the coronavirus lockdown restrictions organized an evening celebration of lights to show their opposition to the newly implemented provincial limits on social gatherings that require holiday get-togethers to be contained to single households.

The protest — itself illegal due to hard caps on indoor and outdoor social gatherings — began at Calgary City Hall plaza before the crowd of a few hundred wound through the city’s downtown core. Rally attendees wore glow sticks, strings of lights and shone flashlights as part of a more festive approach to their regular anti-lockdown demonstrations.

This was the second protest of its kind on Saturday. The first protest took place on the plaza at 1 p.m. That gathering was the first organized by the Walk for Freedom since the new provincial restrictions on gatherings were announced last Tuesday by Alberta Premier Jason Kenney.

It was a bitterly cold night, but Rebel News was there to speak to those who braved the cold to send the government a message: They won’t cancel Christmas because some politicians say they must.