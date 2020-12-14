Protesters “Walk For Freedom” after Premier Kenney tightens Alberta lockdown

Protesters gathered this weekend outside of Calgary City Hall for what they call the “Walk For Freedom” after last Tuesday's provincial government announcement that Alberta would be further increasing lockdown restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Premier Jason Kenney's government banned indoor and outdoor gatherings outside of one's own household. Restaurants have been closed, except for takeout only; retail has been limited to 15 per cent capacity; personal care businesses and gyms have all been forced to close.

To demonstrate against these measures, the approximately 1,000 protesters who gathered in downtown Calgary were risking $1,200 fines to gather to rally against lockdown restrictions.

I spoke to the attendees, asking them why there were taking to the streets and what message, if any, they had for Alberta's provincial government.