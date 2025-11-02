🔴 HATEFUL nursery told Israeli girl to LEAVE MELBOURNE — We're outside live!

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini is live in Albert Park as a snap protest erupts outside the Garden of Eden Nursery, where a 24-year-old Israeli woman was rejected for a job and accused of being “complicit in genocide” by the store’s co-owner.

The Lions of Zion protest group has called the rally after the woman received a hostile text message telling her to “leave Melbourne soon,” a message they say crosses every line of decency. Organisers say they refuse to accept open discrimination in Melbourne or anywhere in Australia, describing the incident as “blatant anti-Semitism” that cannot be allowed to stand.

Protesters insist hatred must be confronted “loudly and unapologetically,” and that no one should face abuse simply for being Israeli or Jewish.

The rally kicks off from 4pm outside the Garden of Eden Nursery and Avi will bring you every moment live from the scene.