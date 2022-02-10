Protesters troll cops with empty jerry cans in Ottawa

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

In the wake of the events surrounding the Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa, the mayor decided to declare a state of emergency to prevent people from providing fuel to the truckers, as well as an injunction that made it illegal to honk your horn in the city. Even before this all came into effect, there were already several reports of police seizing gas cans.

Several images made the rounds on the internet and confirmed that Ottawa police officers were indeed confiscating jerry cans. For many, this measure was unacceptable and cruel, so the idea was launched to walk around the city with empty gas cans to troll the police in a peaceful way in support of the truckers.

I went out into the streets to ask people about their intentions and what they thought about the way the mayor and the government were treating the truckers in the convoy. I also wanted to know what they thought about the injunction against honking.

Clearly, the humour is there and the protesters are still very far from being demoralized — no matter what the bans are, the love for freedom will continue to reign!

Dans la foulée des événements entourant les manifestations dans la ville d'Ottawa en lien du Convoi de la liberté, le maire d'Ottawa a décidé de déclarer l'état d'urgence pour empêcher les gens d'approvisionner le convoi en carburant ainsi qu'une injonction qui rendait illégal de klaxonner dans la ville. Avant même que le tout soit entré en vigueur, plusieurs cas de policiers qui saisissaient des bidons à essence avaient déjà été rapportés.

Plusieurs images ont fait le tour du web et ont effectivement confirmé des policiers de la ville d'Ottawa confisquaient bel et bien des bidons à essence. Pour plusieurs, cette mesure était inacceptable et cruelle, l'idée a donc été lancée de se promener dans la ville avec des bidons à essence vides pour troller les policiers de manière pacifique en soutien aux camionneurs.

Je me suis rendue dans les rues pour questionner les gens sur leurs intentions et ce qu'ils pensaient de la manière dont le maire et le gouvernement traitaient les camionneurs du convoi et aussi pour savoir ce qu'ils pensaient de l'injonction contre les klaxons.

Visiblement, l'humour est au rendez-vous et les manifestants sont encore très loin d'se laisser démoraliser — peu importe les interdictions, l'amour pour la liberté va continuer de régner!