Quebec does not support Canada's vote for a ceasefire in Gaza

Quebec has expressed its stance on Canada's decision last Tuesday in New York to support the non-binding motion for a lasting ceasefire in Gaza.

Since the barbaric terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas on October 7 against Israel, resulting in more than 1,200 deaths and over 230 hostages, tension in several countries has reached its peak.

While the Bloc Quebecois, the NDP, the Green Party of Canada, and several members of the Liberal Party had been advocating for a ceasefire for several weeks, Justin Trudeau, who had not yet taken a position on this issue, finally joined their call to end hostilities.

On December 12, Canada, joined by New Zealand and Australia, issued a joint statement calling for a lasting ceasefire, stating, "We wish for the interruption of hostilities to be restored, and we support the urgent efforts of the international community to achieve a lasting ceasefire."

This declaration turned into concrete action last Tuesday in New York when Canada voted in favour of the resolution for a ceasefire before the United Nations General Assembly. In total, 153 countries voted in favour of the highly polarizing motion, 23 abstained, and 10, including the United States and Israel, opposed it.

After the vote, several Liberal members of Parliament publicly expressed their disagreement on X, formerly Twitter, including Jewish MP Anthony Housefather, who shared his view on the decision made at the U.N.

In my view, any cessation of hostilities requires Hamas to release all hostages and lay down arms and surrender. Hamas, a terrorist organization is entirely responsible for starting a war. I disagree with our vote at the UN today. — Anthony Housefather (@AHousefather) December 12, 2023

He was followed by his colleague Marco Mendicino, who stated, "I disagree with Canada's vote at the United Nations today. I do not support its call for Israel to agree to what is, effectively, an unconditional ceasefire."

I disagree with Canada's vote at the United Nations today. I do not support its call for Israel to agree to what is, effectively, an unconditional ceasefire. At present, that would only place in further jeopardy the safety and security of Israelis & Palestinians in Gaza. — Marco Mendicino (@marcomendicino) December 12, 2023

Surprisingly, the province of Quebec sees things from the same perspective as these two Liberal MPs.

According to Martine Biron, a member of the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) and Minister of International Relations, stated, "Hamas, a recognized terrorist organization by several states, including Canada, must disarm. Additionally, the hostages must be released for a ceasefire to be considered."

Indeed, according to what was reported by Le Devoir newspaper, Quebec holds a different opinion from that of Ottawa.

"Quebec remains concerned about the safety and well-being of all civilians in both Israel and the Gaza Strip. This war has created a lot of suffering since the attack initiated by Hamas on October 7th," wrote Martine Biron's press secretary, Catherine Boucher, in a brief statement.

The Liberal Party of Quebec, the Parti Quebecois, and Quebec Solidaire find themselves in an opposing position, demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Following the refusal of the Coalition Avenir Quebec to support Ottawa's decision, this has sparked emotional reactions, such as that of Quebec Solidaire MNA Haroun Bouazzim, who described this decision as a 'shame.'

Le Québec n'appuie pas Canada sur le vote en faveur d'un cessez-le-feu à Gaza

Le Québec s'est prononcé par rapport à la décision du Canada prise mardi dernier à New York, d'appuyer la motion contraignante pour un cessez-le-feu durable à Gaza.

Depuis les attaques terroristes barbares menées par le Hamas le 7 octobre dernier contre Israël, causant plus de 1200 morts et plus de 230 otages, la tension dans plusieurs pays est à son comble.

Alors que le Bloc québécois, le NPD et le Parti vert du Canada, ainsi que plusieurs membres du Parti libéral, plaidaient en faveur d'un cessez-le-feu depuis plusieurs semaines, Justin Trudeau, qui n'avait pas encore pris position sur cette question, a finalement rejoint leur appel à mettre fin aux hostilités.

Le 12 décembre dernier, le Canada, rejoint par la Nouvelle-Zélande et l'Australie, a publié une déclaration commune demandant un cessez-le-feu durable, mentionnant, "Nous souhaitons que l'interruption des hostilités soit rétablie et nous soutenons les efforts déployés de toute urgence par la communauté internationale pour parvenir à un cessez-le-feu durable."

Cette déclaration s'est transformée en action plus concrète mardi dernier à New York lorsque le Canada a voté devant l'Assemblée générale de l'Organisation des Nations Unies en faveur de la résolution pour un cessez-le-feu. Au total, 153 pays ont voté en faveur de la motion hautement polarisante, 23 se sont abstenus et 10, dont les États-Unis et Israël, se s’ont opposés.

Dans cette mêlée, plusieurs membres du Parlement libéral ont exprimé publiquement sur Twitter, sous le nom de code "X," leur désaccord avec cette décision. Anthony HouseFather a formellement exprimé son désaccord avec la décision prise à l'ONU.

Ce dernier a été suivi par son acolyte Marco Mendicino qui a mentionné, "Je suis en désaccord avec le vote du Canada aux Nations Unies aujourd'hui. Je ne soutiens pas son appel à ce que Israël accepte, en effet, un cessez-le-feu inconditionnel."

Selon Martine Biron, membre de la Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) et ministre des Relations internationales, "Le Hamas, mouvement terroriste reconnu par plusieurs États dont le Canada, doit rendre les armes. De plus, les otages doivent être libérés pour que l’on puisse envisager un cessez-le-feu."

Effectivement, selon ce qu'a rapporté le journal Le Devoir, le Québec partage un avis différent de celui d'Ottawa. "Le Québec demeure préoccupé par la sécurité et le bien-être de l'ensemble des civils tant en Israël que dans la bande de Gaza. Cette guerre crée énormément de souffrances depuis l'attaque initiée par le Hamas le 7 octobre dernier," a écrit l'attachée de presse de Martine Biron, Catherine Boucher, dans une courte déclaration.

Le Parti Libéral du Québec, le Parti Québécois ainsi que Québec solidaire sont en position opposée en exigeant un cessez-le-feu immédiat à Gaza. Suivant le refus de la Coalition Avenir Québec d'appuyer la décision d’Ottawa, cela a suscité des réactions émotionnelles, comme celle du député de Québec solidaire, Haroun Bouazzim, qui a qualifié cette décision de "honte."