RANT: Quebec stores closed on Sunday — because COVID

On Sunday after I landed in Montreal to report on the 10pm curfew that the Quebec government implemented to stop the spread of COVID, I took a walk to see what Montreal looks like. That's when I realized that all stores are closed except a few "essential" stores — even groceries didn't make it on the essential list. I saw stores that had signs with "proof of vaccination required" — even though that didn't save them from being shut down by the government's tyrannical rules.

I later learned that it's a new decree that for the next three Sundays, all stores must be closed because of COVID — or something like that. If you want to reduce the spread of COVID, should we allow more hours of stores being open so people can shop with fewer people in the store? These COVID measures don't make sense even if you were pro-lockdown and mandates. We are two years into COVID now and apparently, Quebec keeps repeating the same lockdowns and curfews and expecting different results.

It would seem the only way out of this is to just live life and ignore the government's COVID decrees that haven't worked time and time again. I'm back in Montreal to report on the curfew and the crazy lockdowns