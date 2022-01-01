Rapid antigen tests debunked after social media claims fruits and drinks tested positive
- By Tamara Ugolini
- |
- January 01, 2022
The Ontario Government disseminated rapid antigen tests to all school-aged children in the province to ensure their health and safety over the Christmas break. Sending each child home with 3-5 tests each, officials advised that parents test their children every few days to ensure schools will re-open as planned in January.
After seeing many claims on social media of random fruits and drinks testing positive for COVID-19 using rapid antigen tests, I decided to conduct my own at-home experiment to confirm or deny these allegations.
You can watch me conduct this experiment on yogurt, well water, raw meat and cantaloupe in real-time from start to finish.
Despite various claims on social media, all four of my food and drink test subjects were negative for COVID19 as per the rapid antigen test.
