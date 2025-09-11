RAW & UNCENSORED: Tommy Robinson ahead of Britain’s LARGEST protest

Avi Yemini catches up with Tommy Robinson in London as he prepares for the Unite the Kingdom rally.

Avi Yemini
  |   September 11, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

I caught up with Tommy Robinson in London as he juggled last-minute preparations for the massive Unite the Kingdom rally. Despite an exhausting schedule of interviews, police meetings and planning sessions, Robinson was energised about what’s coming. “I believe on Saturday we’re going to see the biggest protest in British history,” he told me.

Robinson said the event will be more than a protest. “This is a cultural revolution.” he stressed that for the past 20 years the UK has witnessed a globalist revolution; breakdown of borders, breakdown of family, attack on Christianity, attack on culture. “Now you’re witnessing a counter-revolution,” he said. Families, including people who once disliked him, are travelling from all over the world. “Something massive is happening,” he added.

The shocking assassination of American commentator Charlie Kirk was heavy on Robinson’s mind. He praised Kirk’s fearless defence of free speech. “Charlie Kirk stood up for Britain more than any politician I can think of ... He understood we’ve lost our free speech,” he said. A planned tribute to Kirk will be part of the rally.

Despite years of smears, Robinson insisted the tide is turning. “The lies haven’t worked ... The public haven’t bought it,” he said. For him, Saturday is about proving that ordinary people can reclaim their culture peacefully. “If we change the culture, we change the politics,” he said.

