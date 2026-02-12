RCMP call trans B.C. shooter 'gunperson' and 'female in a dress'

The trans-identifying biological male who attacked a high school in British Columbia was first described in a police public alert as a “female in a dress” with an RCMP spokesman then referring to 18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar, also known as Jesse Strang, as a “gunperson.”

Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald later clarified that police identified “the suspect as they chose to be identified in public and social media.” McDonald also noted that Van Rootselaar had begun transitioning genders aged 12.

On Wednesday's Buffalo Roundtable, Rebel News' weekly livestream focusing on Western Canada, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle were joined by Alberta independence activist Chris Scott and Juno News managing editor Cosmin Dzsurdzsa.

Those referring to the shooter as a “female or gunperson or a person in a dress is beclowning themselves publicly and showing themselves to be completely ideologically captured,” said Lise. “At the heart of what this actually is, is an absolutely predictable act of trans madness,” she continued, asking “are we ready to talk about that yet, Canada?”

Talking about the tragic subject matter is difficult, said Chris, noting after mourning the tragic loss of life he then wondered about “that suspicion about what we knew.” People are overly focused on public perception, he said, adding this leads to a situation where “we don't want to talk about the truth” because people are “so damn scared.”

While left-wing activists push for affirmation of gender changes, Chris wondered: “are we supposed to affirm the departure from reality into a world where this stuff is just normal?”

New Buffalo Roundtable livestreams air every Wednesday at 11 a.m. MT (1 p.m. ET), right here on RebelNews.com.