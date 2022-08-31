RCMP investigating man who yelled at Chrystia Freeland for harassment

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Last week, during her trip to Alberta, Deputy PM and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland was yelled at by an Albertan before entering her hotel’s elevator.

The man said “get the f*** out of Alberta, you f***ing traitor, f***ing b****”. Freeland, meanwhile, can be seen smiling as the man shouts profanities.

This incident sparked outrage among the media and the Liberal government, leading Liberal and Conservative MPs to speak out regarding what they see as “harassment” and an uptick in violence directed towards politicians.

These same politicians, however, did not make any comments when People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier was physically assaulted at one of his campaign events in the leadup to the 2021 election.

This is what assaulting a politician looks like. pic.twitter.com/NjEdgFjdt3 — William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) August 29, 2022

The RCMP has now announced that it will be investigating the incident involving Chrystia Freeland, warning the man’s actions might be against the law.

A spokeswoman for the RCMP, Robin Percival, reportedly stated that “when the threshold for a criminal charge is met, the RCMP or the police of jurisdiction may arrest and lay charges.”

“For security reasons, the RCMP doesn’t comment on specifics when it comes to security measures afforded to the deputy prime minister,” stated Percival.

Sgt. Caroline Duval from the national police force said that the force “takes threats against public officials seriously.”