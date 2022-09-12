Thousands outside of Buckingham Palace react to the death of Queen Elizabeth II
Despite the classic English weather, many people came out to 'pay their respects' to the Queen of England.
Thousands have gathered outside of Buckingham palace in London, England to pay their respects to the Queen of England. This is day one after the world received news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The mood was blue, and the weather turned into heavy rain, but that did not stop many people from around the world making their way to the palace to "show their respects" and lay flowers at the palace gates.
Many international viewers may not be aware of the official protocol when the Queen dies, and it's known as “London bridge is down.” That term is used for when the Queen passes away.
This rehearsal has been changed and practiced since the 1960s. Here’s what happens on day one.
Keep up to date with our coverage of the Queen of England's death and the passing of the throne to King Charles III over at www.royalreports.co.uk.
