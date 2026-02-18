Reactions: Former Conservative MP Matt Jeneroux joins Carney Liberals

On Wednesday's live stream, Ezra Levant, Sheila Gunn Reid, Stockwell Day, and David Knight Legg reacted to ex-Conservative MP Matt Jeneroux crossing the floor to join the Liberals.

Jeneroux, the Conservative MP for Edmonton Riverbend since 2015, crossed the floor to join Prime Minister Mark Carney's caucus today, becoming the third such defection from the Conservatives in recent months and bringing the Liberals to 169 seats in the House of Commons—just three short of a majority.

Former Opposition leader Stockwell Day condemned Jeneroux's move to join the Carney Liberals after running as a Conservative under Pierre Poilievre.

"I can tell you it's disappointing to see, not just obviously as a supporter of the Conservative Party, but just from a democratic point of view. When you run to get elected locally, you tell people you're going to serve them under a certain party banner," he said.

"And frankly you were either lying at the time, or you're judgement capabilities are so out of line that maybe you shouldn't be serving. So this is disappointing certainly, it causes people to be cynical about the process," he continued.

Carney also chimed in, noting he's "honoured" to welcome Jeneroux to his caucus as the "newest member of Canada's new government."

Jeneroux, who previously announced plans to retire from politics last fall amid defection rumors, reversed course after consultations with his family and constituents, stating he could best serve Canada by joining the Liberal benches and will now serve as special advisor on economic and security partnerships.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre condemned the move as a betrayal of Jeneroux's Edmonton Riverbend voters, accusing him of breaking the trust placed in him when elected under the Conservative banner.