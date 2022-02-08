Rebel LIVE: Winnipeg car attack by radical far-left anarchist
Sheila Gunn Reid and Adam Soos discuss the car attack that took place at a freedom convoy protest in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
On yesterday's Rebel News DAILY Livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Adam Soos discussed the car attack that took place at a freedom convoy protest in Winnipeg, Manitoba by far-left anarchist Dave Zegarac.
