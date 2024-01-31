BREAKING: Rebel News heads to Texas to investigate Biden's border crisis

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Rebel News covers a lot of things in Canada, but sometimes we cover news around the world. Partly because it's interesting, but mainly because there's a theme that links that coverage to here back home.

For example, we're interested in freedom of speech around the world. We're interested in multiculturalism and the lack of integration of certain migrants. We're also interested in the threat of open borders — we've been covering that here in Canada at Roxham Road, the infamous point of entry for foreigners, often deported from the U.S., can simply walk across from New York into Quebec.

Alexa Lavoie discovers papers that had been deliberately thrown away at Roxham Road. These documents from the government of Canada belong to a Colombian family, a young couple with a child.



MORE by @ThevoiceAlexa: https://t.co/KfvsTnVVKu#RoxhamRoad #Immigration #RebelNews pic.twitter.com/Szvvf4bREr — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 31, 2023

But there is a gaping hole in the U.S. border between Texas and Mexico, and millions of people just walk across. Many of them are from Mexico and other Latin American countries seeking economic benefit, but many others just see it as a way of entry into the country.

That includes people like this, who told a reporter on the scene "soon you're going to know who I am."

A video has surfaced of the individual who told me, 'You're not smart enough to know who I am.' In this video, the same person admits to being in prison for 10 years and is here to seek justice. He says he is a Jordanian citizen but originally from Palestine. @CBP @DHS @POTUS… https://t.co/Bv8yIC4UfF pic.twitter.com/wCDQ3Djp12 — 1strespondersmedia (@1strespondermed) January 28, 2024

My point is, lots of people who want to get into the U.S. for nefarious purposes are coming through those open borders. Some of it may be organized crime, much of it may, God forbid, be terrorism.

That's why we've sent two investigative reporters, Alexa Lavoie and Lincoln Jay, down to Eagle Pass, Texas to cover this important story. They joined us from the border to provide an update on what they've so far.

Alexa explained how the Texas National Guard deployed razor wire in an attempt to stop crossings at the Rio Grande river, which has been at the root of the conflict between Governor Greg Abbott and President Joe Biden over the border.

.@KenPaxtonTX addresses concerns that his razor wire case doesn’t mention Texas' right to defend against invasion: “We had different arguments for different cases…All of these cases are going to be opportunities for us to make the argument [to SCOTUS] that we’re being invaded.” pic.twitter.com/HlyD9lrV3S — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) January 29, 2024

Lincoln, meanwhile, said the Texas National Guard stationed at the border were more open and talkative than similar authorities in Canada, from his experiences. He also mentioned how the area they were in, Shelby Park, has been extensively covered by the media and has caused crossings to move elsewhere.

In December, Shelby Park saw reports of 10,000 apprehensions per day. With all of the attention headlines like this drew, it's no wonder the crossings are moving elsewhere — and why it's important for our team to be on the ground covering the story at TexasBorderReports.com.

A young Guatemalan man can't find a way past the fence and razor wire after crossing from Mexico into Shelby Park in Eagle Pass, Texas.



He told Texas National Guard he wants to go to Atlanta and work. He gives up and heads upstream for a better place to cross. pic.twitter.com/BXFn4LoYt8 — Charlotte Cuthbertson (@charlottecuthbo) January 23, 2024

"Most of the locals agree that [illegal border crossings] is a problem that is getting out of hand," Alexa said after speaking with residents in the area. "A lot of them agree that under Donald Trump, the situation at the border was way better handled."

The two talked with locals in San Antonio, one of the largest cities close to the border. There, Lincoln said, "some of them have sympathy [with the illegal border crossers], some of them don't want any crossings — and pretty much all of them realize that America itself has many, many issues right now that [the government] should be putting Americans first, before illegal migrants that are crossing."

Our team will be on the lookout for migrant organizers — which could range from non-governmental organizations to criminal cartels — people crossing from places outside of Latin America, federal authorities tasked with taking down the razor wire, protesters, agents provocateurs.

Alexa and Lincoln will follow the facts where they lead, and will have lots more to report soon. Follow their coverage and support our work at TexasBorderReports.com.