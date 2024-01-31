San Antonio residents react to Biden's border crisis

E-transfer (Canada):

On January 22, the Supreme Court ruled that Texas must grant federal border agents access to the state's border with Mexico. This pertains to the region where Texas officials have installed kilometers of razor wire.

The rift between the Biden administration and Texas Governor Greg Abbott has intensified recently due to a legal dispute over the deployment of razor wire by Texas officials along the border. The Biden administration contends that the razor wire hampers Border Patrol operations, while Texas argues that it serves as a deterrent to migrants attempting to cross the Rio Grande into the country illegally.

After a prolonged legal battle stemming from Texas' lawsuit against the federal government when Border Patrol agents cut some of the razor wire along the Rio Grande in October 2023, the Supreme Court finally ruled on January 22 that Texas must allow federal border agents access to the state's border with Mexico.

Two days later, Governor Abbott issued a statement asserting the state's right to defend itself against what he referred to as an invasion. While President Joe Biden claimed to have done everything in his power to address the border crisis, Abbott blamed the influx on Biden's border policies.

NOW- When asked about the doing more for the crisis at the U.S. southern border, President Biden responds by saying “I’ve done all I can do.”pic.twitter.com/g61eQAXerJ — Overton (@OvertonLive) January 30, 2024

Since Biden took office, estimates show there have been over eight million illegal border crossings nationwide, surpassing the populations of over 35 different states. This surge has resulted in numerous problems at the southern border, including human smuggling, drug trafficking, and gun trafficking.

Residents of San Antonio, a city located approximately 200 km southeast of Eagle Pass, widely acknowledge that there is a problem, and the situation has spiraled out of control. "It has gotten out of control. Something needs to be done. I just don't know what," mentioned a passing resident.

Reflecting on the changes over the past few years, one man remarked, "It's horrible! The Greyhound bus station every morning, thousands of them, nobody in the city speaks English anymore. The crime rates are going through the roof. You're not even safe around here anymore."

Some found the situation a bit sensitive to discuss. "I don't really have a set opinion on them. I feel bad at the same time, it's like we're struggling out here too. I know it's probably worse for them."

"I would prefer if America defended our borders and that there should be a legal path to citizenship for everyone. We're not worried about the Mexican people. We're worried about people who are enemies coming over, extracting revenge for whatever, you know, people that are ideologies are very different than ours," mentioned a woman about the potential danger of external threats towards the USA.

