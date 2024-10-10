Rebel News LIVE! Calgary 2024: April Hutchinson

April Hutchinson discovered powerlifting as a positive outlet for herself just before the COVID-19 pandemic. After recovering from addiction, she became enamoured with the sport, finding success and even qualifying for the Canadian national team just a year after she took the sport up.

It was there she met a biological man who competes in the women's division. This, April says, was what pushed her to take a stand for women's sports.

After speaking out against biological men competing in women's sports, she faced backlash from the sport's governing body. But April was determined not to give up — she kept fighting and eventually caused a change in the ruleset.

But the fight isn't over — female athletes in several other sports are continuing to face challenges from men identifying as women, and who possess biological advantages over their female competition.