Rebel News LIVE! Calgary 2024: Kris Sims

Kris Sims is the Alberta director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation and a fierce critic of government waste. Sims was among the featured speakers at Rebel News LIVE! Calgary 2024, bringing her anti-taxxer message to those in attendance.

During her speech, she touched on how many of the same people behind former Ontario premier Kathleen Wynne's government shifted to the federal level, backing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to an election victory in 2015 before charting Canada down the wrong path — just as they had done at the provincial level in Ontario.

The Trudeau Liberals disastrous energy policies, like electric vehicle mandate and carbon taxes, have driven up the cost of living for everyone in the country, Sims told the crowd.

She also discussed the massive debt Canada now finds itself in after nine years of the Trudeau Liberals in power and how this harms future generations.