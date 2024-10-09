Rebel News LIVE! Calgary 2024: Dr. Stephen Ellis

Conservative MP and Shadow Minister of Health Stephen Ellis spoke about Canada's drug crisis and why 'safe supply' policies are doing more harm than good at this year's Rebel News LIVE! event in Calgary.

As a former family doctor, Ellis saw firsthand the struggles that thousands of Canadians who are addicted to drugs are facing. Through his experiences, Ellis has established that providing people who are already struggling with addiction with additional legal hard drugs like opioids is not the solution, and only intensifies the problem.

"How can we as a Canadian society...say that giving people opioids, as many as people like for free could then end the opioid crisis?" asked Ellis. "When you think about it, you go 'wow, that doesn't make any sense,'" he added.

Ellis went on: "People say, 'why are you still talking about it?' Well 47,000 Canadians have died due to drug overdose. 47,000. And when you think about all of those souls, one of the things that I often think about is none of those folks were born and as they grew started to say, 'I wish that I could be a drug addict when I grow up.'"

"None of them ever thought that. Little Sally or little Johnny always had a dream."