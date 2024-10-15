Rebel News LIVE! Calgary 2024: Tamara Lich and Chris Barber

The 2022 Freedom Convoy was a pivotal turning point in the fight to restore freedom in Canada and against the oppressive lockdowns, vaccine mandates and overreach from our governments.

Culminating in a weeks' long protest in the heart of the nation's capital, many of the country's worst, most restrictive COVID-19 policies began to lift.

Since the protest was forcefully brought to an end after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government invoked the Emergencies Act, two of the organizers behind the Freedom Convoy, Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, have been battling the longest mischief trial in Canadian history.

With bail conditions largely restricting the pair from gathering together since the demonstration, Tamara and Chris reunited on stage at Rebel News LIVE! Calgary.

The duo discussed the amazing journey and support they received along the way and touched on their still-ongoing legal battle.

