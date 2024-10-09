Rebel News LIVE! Calgary 2024: Tom Flanagan

Tom Flanagan is a former political science professor at the University of Calgary and co-author of Grave Error: How The Media Misled Us (and the Truth about Residential Schools).

A former adviser to prime minister Stephen Harper, Flanagan has been a critic of the mainstream narrative surrounding allegations of mass graves at former residential school sites.

At Rebel News LIVE! Calgary 2024, he spoke about the limitations of ground-penetrating radar for determining what is actually buried and the flaws with historic records relating to missing children at residential schools.

Flanagan also touched on how after voicing skepticism about these claims, he effectively became persona non grata despite being a longtime contributor to legacy media outlets, instead having to turn to independent media to speak out.