Rebel News LIVE! Toronto 2022: Andrew Lawton

True North Senior Journalist Andrew Lawton took the stage at Rebel News LIVE just outside of Toronto on November 19. Mr. Lawton discussed the significance in today's media climate of not only independent media companies themselves, but the free-thinking consumers of such media.

As stated by Mr. Lawton, "Everyone in this room is here, not just because freedom is worth saving, but because you believed it can be saved."

Speaking about the Freedom Convoy protests, Mr. Lawton said, "But what is a leader without followers? Someone taking a walk. The reason, much like with independent media, and the importance of thanking and congratulating the consumers, it's the people that gave those leaders something to lead."

He went on to say, "The people that showed up, the people that believed there was a value in what was happening. All of us could be just sitting at home right now, some of us could be on a beach. You could all be doing anything. But you're here. And you wouldn't do that if ... you didn't believe the country we have, the society we have, that all these things are salvageable."