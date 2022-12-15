Rebel News LIVE! Toronto 2022: Julie Ponesse

Rebel News LIVE! is the best place to meet freedom-oriented newsmakers — and just as important, to spend the day with like-minded Rebel News fans from coast to coast.

In 2022, we brought Rebel News Live! to Toronto and Calgary.

The events started in the morning with a light breakfast, then we heard a bunch of speeches. Next, we had lunch, and then we got back to the speeches. And, for Premium ticketholders, there was a VIP dinner afterward with the Rebel News cast and our speakers!

Julie's full speech can be seen above. Here is a clip from Mr. Ponesse's peech:

On Nov. 19, 2022, Ethics professor, Julie Ponesse was a featured speaker at Rebel News LIVE! just outside of Toronto.

In a video that went viral, Ponesse spoke a few words that grabbed the attention of many:

I am a professor of ethics at Huron College at the University of Western Ontario. It's one of the largest universities in Canada. Today, I'm going to teach you a short lesson on the universally accepted ethics of coercing people into medical procedures. I'll be the example. My employer has just mandated that I must get a vaccine for COVID 19 if I want to keep working at my job as a professor. I have to take this vaccine. Here's my conundrum. My school employees need to be an authority on the subject of ethics. I hold a Ph.D. in ethics and ancient philosophy. And I'm here to tell you it's ethically wrong to coerce someone to take a vaccine. If it happens to you. You don't have to do it. If you don't want a COVID vaccine, don't take one. End of discussion. It's your own business.

At Rebel Live, Ponesse discussed her ethical views as a professor, and talked about the system and how she viewed it differently. She later on expressed to the audience her role in teaching ethics, and how she found herself up against the COVID-19 vaccine mandate at a University she worked at, facing the loss of her job as well.

She said she, "chose the latter, for better or worse, and was efficiently terminated with cause. I failed the test spectacularly, according to my colleagues, our public health officials. Justin Trudeau, The Toronto Star, The National Post, the CBC, and even the NYU ethics professor who said 'I wouldn't pass her in my class.'"

Ponesse further explained her thoughts on COVID and the government: