Rebel News LIVE! Toronto 2022: Palminder Singh

Rebel News LIVE!
In 2022, we brought Rebel News Live! to Toronto and Calgary.
The events started in the morning with a light breakfast, then we heard a bunch of speeches. Next, we had lunch, and then we got back to the speeches. And, for Premium ticketholders, there was a VIP dinner afterward with the Rebel News cast and our speakers!
Palminder's full speech can be seen above. Here is a clip from Mr. Singh's speech:
On Nov. 19, 2022, Palminder Singh was a featured speaker at Rebel News LIVE! just outside of Toronto. Singh spoke about his love for Canada and how the pandemic changed a lot of things:
I love Canada, I love Canadians. I really like the way they treat everybody here. Excuse me. Thank you. You first, you know, and I was watching these Boxing Day videos on social media in America. They are beating each other for the lineup and Canadians are doing you first, please, you first. After you are like, man, I love this.
But when this pandemic starts, I started noticing something like all of you sitting here, you felt that too, like something is shady going on. And then I was like, Is Canada? Can Canada be happening here? We are safe. Then I start observing the news. They were running the news on the loop.
China, although like man was where all the accidental heart attacks flu's gone. It's all COVID. Then I started talking, talking in my circle. Everybody's like, No, no, no. It's dangerous. We the most six feet social distance of the world. I was like, seriously man the masking doesn't make any sense of all these dirty clothes mask people are wearing.
They're trying to save other people. I was like, That is most stupid idea I have ever seen, right? I feel so good. I love this. So then I started talking to my people and started posting on social media my circle. They're like, they're not reacting on my post. Like, What are you talking? Then I found some people like Freedom Family within my community down in Brampton, Toronto.
A member in the crowd asked, "The media right now is talking about the triple threat. Do you have any comments about that?"
Palminder responded with: "These are so-called flu shots and vaccines. Guess what? People aren't taking it in my entire circle. In my daughter's school, nobody's wearing a mask. We are not taking it anymore. It's just false information. We know that. Right? So don't take it seriously."
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
