Rebel News LIVE! Toronto 2024: Chris Elston

Chris Elston, also known as "Billboard Chris" spoke about protecting children from radical gender ideology at this year's Rebel News LIVE event in Toronto.

Mr. Elston has become known for speaking out against the harms of "gender-affirming" care for minors as he travels the world showcasing his message on hand-held billboards.

Speaking about vulnerable youth who may be confused or susceptible to gender ideology, Mr. Elston said, "These aren't the college quarterbacks, these aren't the cheerleaders, these aren't the kids who are thriving, these aren't the athletes."

"These are the 'misfits,' these are the struggling kids and they're being presented with this ideology that apparently answers all the reasons why they don't fit in because they were born 'wrong,'" he said.

"What an abusive thing to tell a child that they were born 'wrong.' Some people think this pronoun game is about being kind. What message are you sending when you call a girl he/him? You're telling her there's something wrong with her, that she's supposed to be something she's not. That's not 'affirming.' That's affirming self-hatred," he added.