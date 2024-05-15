Rebel News LIVE! Toronto 2024: Isabel Brown

Gen Z political commentator and content creator Isabel Brown spoke about how the younger generation can fight back against woke ideology at this year's Rebel News LIVE! event in Toronto.

Brown is the author of 'The End of the Alphabet: How Gen Z Can Save America,' wherein she discusses how members of her generation can take a stand against increasing censorship and the "upside down" world by embracing traditional values.

Speaking about what can be done to rebel against the prevailing norms, Brown stressed the importance of "simply having the courage to live a radically counter-cultural life [and] to fall in love, to get married, to go to church, to eat real food instead of lab-grown crap."

Brown went on to say, "In America there's a slogan right now in the conservative political world that 'Gen Z is Gen Free.' And I really like that slogan — it's cute on stickers and buttons and T-shirts — but it's also profoundly true."

"We have a yearning, a counter-cultural siren call to run back to the foundations of Western civilization right now," she added.

"But I fundamentally believe it doesn't matter if you're 27, it doesn't matter if you're 12 or 15, it doesn't matter if you're 85, if you're willing to pick up this revolutionary torch and do one simple thing — just tell the truth to the world again in a world that's rejecting that concept — every generation around the world can be proud to call ourselves 'Gen Free' too."