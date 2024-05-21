Rebel News LIVE! Toronto 2024: James Lindsay

American author James Lindsay spoke about the importance of free speech and dangers of Marxism at this year's Rebel News LIVE! event in Toronto.

Lindsay has been an outspoken critic of Marxist ideology infiltrating America's educational institutions. He recently released a book titled, 'The Queering of the American Child: How a New School Religious Cult Poisons the Minds and Bodies of Normal Kids.'

Speaking about the role of the press in exercising freedom of speech, Lindsay said, "It is the job of the press — and thank goodness for Rebel News — it is the job of the press to ask uncomfortable questions of power whether that power is located in a government, especially then [or] whether that power is located within a corporation."

"I know that it's not a Canadian company but anybody been checking out Boeing? Anybody want to tell anybody what's going on at Boeing?" he said.

Lindsay went on to say, "So the freedom of speech — which is an articulation, an outward manifestation of your freedom of conscience, of belief — the freedom to be who you are is what communists are targeting."

"Communists fundamentally believe, Marxists fundamentally believe they know the answer to the question of who you are already and that you don't," he added.