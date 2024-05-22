Rebel News LIVE! Toronto 2024: Tamara Lich

  • Rebel News
  • May 22, 2024
Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich provided an update on her ongoing trial during her speech at Rebel News LIVE! Toronto 2024. Now more than two years removed from the protest against COVID-19 lockdowns and vaccine mandates, Lich is still fighting for her and other Canadians' freedom.

"If they need to pick on us, and they need to pick on me, then so be it," she told the crowd in Toronto. "I said it once, I'll say it again: they picked on the wrong grandma."

After her speech, Tamara was then joined on stage by her husband Dwayne, where the pair delivered a musical performance.

