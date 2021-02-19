Rebel News: Telling the other side of the story
Rebel News celebrated its sixth birthday this week, and in this short promotional video we take a brief look back on some of the important stories we've told over the years.
Reporting on the other side of the story from not just across Canada, but Australia, the United Kingdom and around world is all possible thanks to the support from our loyal Rebel viewers.
We look forward to continuing to tell the other side of the story for many more years to come!
Spread the Word!