🔴Poilievre calls out crime wave, 12-year-old shooter on bail (again), 66K jobs lost | Rebel Roundup
David Menzies and Drea Humphrey are joined by Sauga 960 host Marc Patrone, Juno News senior journalist Sue-Ann Levy and 'Canada First' leader Joe Anidjar to discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundtable.
Guests: Marc Patrone, host of The Marc Patrone Show on Sauga 960, Sue-Ann Levy, Juno News senior journalist and Joe Anidjar, leader of 'Canada First'.
Today, we're looking at Pierre Poilievre calling out Prime Minister Mark Carney over the Liberals' failure to enact stricter criminal justice policies following a spate of high-profile incidents across the country.
Plus, Canada's failing bail system is facing further scrutiny after a 12-year-old who was already out on bail and shot a man was granted bail yet again.
And finally, an August jobs report showed Canada lost 66,000 jobs as debate surrounding the merit of the Temporary Foreign Worker Program continues, with Conservatives calling for its abolishment and Liberals suggesting employers are in a dire need for workers.
