🔴Poilievre calls out crime wave, 12-year-old shooter on bail (again), 66K jobs lost | Rebel Roundup

David Menzies and Drea Humphrey are joined by Sauga 960 host Marc Patrone, Juno News senior journalist Sue-Ann Levy and 'Canada First' leader Joe Anidjar to discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundtable.

  September 05, 2025

David Menzies, Drea Humphrey, Marc Patrone, Sue-Ann Levy and Joe Anidjar are LIVE for the Rebel Roundtable! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT).

Guests: Marc Patrone, host of The Marc Patrone Show on Sauga 960, Sue-Ann Levy, Juno News senior journalist and Joe Anidjar, leader of 'Canada First'.

Today, we're looking at Pierre Poilievre calling out Prime Minister Mark Carney over the Liberals' failure to enact stricter criminal justice policies following a spate of high-profile incidents across the country.

Plus, Canada's failing bail system is facing further scrutiny after a 12-year-old who was already out on bail and shot a man was granted bail yet again.

And finally, an August jobs report showed Canada lost 66,000 jobs as debate surrounding the merit of the Temporary Foreign Worker Program continues, with Conservatives calling for its abolishment and Liberals suggesting employers are in a dire need for workers.

Please sign the petition to demand the strengthening of the law that a man's home is his castle!

24,838 signatures
Goal: 30,000 signatures
meta-img

To: The Government of Ontario and the Attorney General of Canada

We, the undersigned, believe no Canadian should face criminal charges for defending their own home and family from violent intruders.

We call on lawmakers to:

  1. Drop the charges against Jeremy McDonald immediately.

  2. Reform Canada’s self-defence laws to strengthen protections for homeowners and families.

  3. Ensure police and prosecutors uphold the principle that Canadians have the right to defend their homes without fear of being treated as criminals.

No Canadian family should ever fear both criminals outside their doors and charges from the justice system inside the courtroom.

We demand action now!

Will you sign?

