🔴Poilievre calls out crime wave, 12-year-old shooter on bail (again), 66K jobs lost | Rebel Roundup

David Menzies, Drea Humphrey, Marc Patrone, Sue-Ann Levy and Joe Anidjar are LIVE for the Rebel Roundtable! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT).

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

Show Notes

Guests: Marc Patrone, host of The Marc Patrone Show on Sauga 960, Sue-Ann Levy, Juno News senior journalist and Joe Anidjar, leader of 'Canada First'.

Today, we're looking at Pierre Poilievre calling out Prime Minister Mark Carney over the Liberals' failure to enact stricter criminal justice policies following a spate of high-profile incidents across the country.

Plus, Canada's failing bail system is facing further scrutiny after a 12-year-old who was already out on bail and shot a man was granted bail yet again.

And finally, an August jobs report showed Canada lost 66,000 jobs as debate surrounding the merit of the Temporary Foreign Worker Program continues, with Conservatives calling for its abolishment and Liberals suggesting employers are in a dire need for workers.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com

Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!

David and Drea will be reading Rants from users on Rumble and Super Chats from users on YouTube!

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube