Rebel Roundup | Liberals still blaming Harper, Nenshi flops as NDP leader, Mpox global emergency
Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Monday and Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at the Liberals continuing to blame Stephen Harper's government, which hasn't been in power for nine years, for their own failures.
Plus, former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi is the new leader of Alberta's NDP, which usually causes a spike in support for any party... except in this case.
And finally, the World Health Organization has declared monkeypox, or "mpox," as a global health emergency. Could we be looking at another pandemic or is this just more scaremongering?
- By Rebel News
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
