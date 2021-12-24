Calgary Has No Climate Emergency; Segregation at the Human Rights Museum

Merry Christmas, Rebels! I'm filling in for David again this week as he takes some well-deserved time off. But don't worry, the Menzoid will be back in the new year.

Alberta is back in the deep freeze for Christmas, the second or third serious cold snap since winter settled in. Calgary's new mayor Jyoti Gondek has declared a climate emergency in Cow Town. The emergency is not, however, the sub-zero temperatures being made tolerable and survivable by reliable, affordable fossil fuels. No, Gondek's emergency is, outlandishly, global warming. Adam Soos joins me tonight to discuss his latest campaign and billboard truck, www.NoClimateEmergency.com, in an effort to bring reality back to Calgary City Hall.

Then, when Syd Fizzard was a victim of discrimination at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights in Winnipeg this past summer, not only did he document his own exclusion from the venue based on his medical status, he went looking for answers from the people who run the place. He wanted the people who run a museum that claims it has a mission to educate people about the evil of segregation to explain how they can justify a policy that now segregates people. Their answer: in a nutshell, they are just following orders. Syd joins me from Calgary tonight to update his crazy story from his trip across the country. Those tasked with making sure people remember history are themselves guilty of forgetting it.