Yaniv's Firefighter Phone Call, Australia Cop Overplays Hand

Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies and gentlemen — and the rest of you — in which we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. I’m your host, David Menzies.

So, you get pulled over for a speeding ticket and the next thing you know you have Sargent Stadanko asking numerous irrelevant questions about your whereabouts and where you’re off to and what you’re doing — and it is all being justified under the proviso of Wuhan virus safety protocols? Give me a break… Avi Yemini has the latest on this disturbing story of a member of law enforcement overplaying his hand when dealing with a law-abiding citizen.

Just when you thought Jonathan Yaniv — was out of sight and out of mind, it’s baaack! And this time it is sexually harassing… firefighters? Keean Bexte has all the lurid details.

And letters, we get your letters, we get ‘em every minute of every day. And you had plenty to say about my latest visit to a Toronto-area Radisson that, much like other Radissons, is less a hotel and more a quarantining facility.

Those are your Rebels, now let’s round ‘em up...