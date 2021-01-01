Rebel Roundup's Best 2020 Interviews (Part 2)

Normally, we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. But this is a pre-recorded Rebel Roundup because, well, it’s New Year’s Day… and please, let us all collectively hope that 2021 will be far more merry than that hellacious 12 months of misery know as 2020.

In any event, we’re going to run some of our favourite Rebel Roundup interviews of the past year.

Leading off is Keean Bexte’s visit to the Toronto headquarters of Dominion Voting in search of answers. You’d think there would be a ton of media types doing what Keean was doing. But thanks to Trump Derangement Syndrome, such was not the case.

Then there was my interview with Sheila Gunn Reid who chronicled the plight of Walter Matheson, perhaps the most bizarre and ridiculous Fight the Fines cases we brought to you. Walter, you may recall, was the New Brunswick senior by himself in his car with the windows rolled up in an empty Tim Horton’s parking lot – and somehow a police officer deemed this to be a super-spreader event and slammed Walter with a hefty ticket. But not to worry: this story has a very happy ending.