Capitol Building stormed in D.C., Jonathan Yaniv is Back

  • January 08, 2021

Well, Wednesday was a day like no other in Washington, D.C., when several unhinged idiots stormed the Capitol Building to accomplish… well, what, exactly? Keean Bexte was in Washington to witness the anarchy and he has plenty to say about this egregious and embarrassing turn of events.

And while we are one full week into a New Year, some things, alas, never change. Case in point: Jonathan Yaniv is up to his usual disgusting shenanigans when it comes to breaking laws and uttering death threats. But will 2021 be the year when this thing finally ends up in the crowbar motel? Drea Humphrey will offer her thoughts.

Jonathan Yaniv Washington DC
