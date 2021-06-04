Alleged Assault on Pastor Art, Quebec's COVID Curfew

Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies and gentlemen — and the rest of you — in which we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. I’m your host, David Menzies.

It would seem that on some days, it is Pastor Artur Pawlowski versus the world. Bylaw. Law enforcement. The justice system. The Media Party. All have targeted Artur. But recently the pastor was even allegedly physically assaulted at a store by a random wild Karen. Adam Soos has all the disturbing details.

Oh, joy! Quebec has finally lifted its laughable COVID curfew. But why was there a curfew in the first place? Is the Wuhan virus actually able to tell the time? Our Montreal correspondent, Yanky Pollak, has been covering the curfew circus in la belle province since Day 1, and he has plenty to say.

And letters, we get your letters, we get ’em every minute of every day. And you had plenty to say about Hockey Hypocrisy Night in Canada: namely, last Saturday, the Montreal Canadiens were able to host a playoff game, welcoming 2,500 fans into the Bell Centre — assuming one was able to afford the exorbitantly-priced tickets, that is. Yet, the question arises: why are millionaire NHL players allowed to play hockey, but hundreds of thousands of kids across Canada remain shut out from doing so? Yet more weird science on the COVID-19 file.

Those are your Rebels, now let’s round ‘em up...