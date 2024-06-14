Rebel Roundup | NDP MP swindles taxpayers, Trudeau/foreign interference, Township's Pride flag fight

  • By Rebel News
  • June 14, 2024
  • News Analysis
Rebel Roundup | NDP MP swindles taxpayers, Trudeau/foreign interference, Township's Pride flag fight
Remove Ads

Sheila Gunn Reid is LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at NDP MP Niki Ashton's decision to bill taxpayers over $17,000 for a Christmas trip with her family.

Plus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau knew about Chinese cyberattacks against Parliamentarians but kept them uninformed for 18 months.

And finally, a small township in Ontario is fighting back against an activist group which is demanding the township fly a Pride flag.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News DAILY Roundup on Rumble.com

Send us chats to read on air!

Sheila will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!

Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives

Rebel News is on Rumble

Rebel News is on Minds

Rebel News is on Odysee

Rebel News is on Bitchute

Canada News Analysis Livestream
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Livestream
  • By Rebel News

LIVESTREAM

Join the REBEL ROUNDUP livestream, Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. 

Sign Up

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.