Rebel Roundup | NDP MP swindles taxpayers, Trudeau/foreign interference, Township's Pride flag fight
Sheila Gunn Reid is LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at NDP MP Niki Ashton's decision to bill taxpayers over $17,000 for a Christmas trip with her family.
Plus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau knew about Chinese cyberattacks against Parliamentarians but kept them uninformed for 18 months.
And finally, a small township in Ontario is fighting back against an activist group which is demanding the township fly a Pride flag.
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
