Birthday Party Crashed by COVID Cops, Alberta's Barbershop Rebellion

Haaappy birthday to… well, no one, really! Yesterday, we marked the first ominous anniversary of the Wuhan virus pandemic. Not much to celebrate there… unless, of course, you’re a power-drunk politician or bureaucrat who likes clamping down on freedoms and Charter rights. But just wait ‘til you hear about another birthday story, that of two little girls. You see, their birthday party was actually raided by police after they were tipped off by a COVID Karen. Just when you thought it couldn’t get any worse. Drea Humphrey has all the brutal details.

Ralph Klein’s niece, Natalie Klein, scored a major victory in court the other day vis-à-vis that daring act of civil disobedience known as the Great Albertan Barbershop Rebellion. But why is it that the Mounties are apparently begging to differ? Sheila Gunn Reid will weigh in on this one.

And letters, we get your letters, we get ’em every minute of every day. And you had plenty to say about the potential conflict of interest that Premier Doug Ford might be in. You see, in addition to being Premier of Ontario, Doug Ford is also the owner of Deco Labels. And apparently, Deco is a supplier of those signs and floor arrows Ontario businesses must display in their shops to enforce Wuhan virus protocols. Also apparently, business is booming at Deco these days… so is Ford truly incentivized to end the lockdowns? I wonder…

