Mainstream Media at the Freedom Convoy, Patrick Brown's COVID Costs

Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies and gentlemen — and the rest of you — in which we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. I’m your host, David Menzies.

Earlier this month, following the dismantling of the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa, a CityNews reporter went to a private property to find the place where the Freedom Convoy had relocated. Did he go there to report? Nope. He went there to insult and threaten people. Just wait ‘til you see Alexa Lavoie’s report.

So, how much did Sneaky Patrick Brown, mayor of Brampton pay private security guards to rat out children “illegally” having fun on playgrounds? Would you believe more than $12 million? Meanwhile, this lying liar was illegally playing hockey with his buddies. What a creep! Sheila Gunn Reid has all the details.

And finally: letters; we get your letters; we get your letters every minute of every day. And I’ll share some of your responses regarding a disabled firefighter who was verbally abused and physically assaulted at a Richmond Hill hockey rink. His crime? He wasn’t wearing a face diaper and that apparently triggered the COVID-Karens. Talk about a gross misconduct.

