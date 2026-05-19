Canada's failed defence commitments, Alberta separatism, Rally to restore Sir John A | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (which airs every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at U.S. Under Secretary of War Elbridge Colby's comments about Canada, calling on the country to increase its commitment to “hard power” as he announced the suspension of the Permanent Joint Board on Defense, a shared Canada-U.S. advisory board on continental defence that has existed since 1940.

Plus, Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi is claiming Premier Danielle Smith is fuelling separatism as a way to stay in power, despite polls showing Smith and her United Conservatives holding a decisive edge in support.

And finally, a rally was held in Hamilton at the former site of a statue of Sir John A. Macdonald, where supporters called for the monument to Canada's first prime minister to be restored.

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