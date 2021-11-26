Rebel vs. Elections Commissioner, David Suzuki's threats and teachers bullied into vaccines

Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies and gentlemen — and the rest of you — where we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels.

Who would’ve thought that a billboard message about a failed Albertan education minister would cause such turmoil? But our FireEggen.com saga continues. Sheila Gunn Reid has the latest details in our fight for freedom of expression.

How much does David Suzuki hate pipelines? Well, he’d like to see them blowed up real good, to quote SCTV’s Big Jim McBob. Alas, there’s absolutely nothing funny about eco-terrorism. Adam Soos has all the details.

And letters, we get your letters, we get ’em every minute of every day.

And you had plenty to say regarding my report on the Toronto District School Board bullying teachers and other staffers to get jabbed or lose their jobs.

Say, whatever happened to zero tolerance for bullying? Whatever happened to reasonable accommodation? And say, where the hell are the various teachers’ unions when the rank and file really need them?

Those are your Rebels, now let’s round ‘em up...