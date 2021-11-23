Rebel News plans to take outrageous billboard decision to Supreme Court

I’ve got some bad news to tell you out of the Court of Appeal in Alberta. A three judge panel has ruled against us.

But our fight for journalistic freedom and free expression is not even close to over.

This is about us, it's about you too.

I'm sorry to report to you that a three judge panel has upheld a lower provincial court decision — judicial review — that upheld a reprimand issued against us for putting up a billboard way back in 2018.

For those of you who haven't been following closely, this has been a crazy story of government overreach, political censorship and lack of due process.

It’s been a fight for editorial freedom and fair treatment under the law while an out of control election bureaucrat used elections finance laws to try to silence us for being vocal critics of the government. And the story is over two years in the making.

Watch this video report to see the short version, but you can see all of our reporting, our legal filings and communications at RebelTrial.com.

This is Canada, not China.

We have due process and the presumption of innocence, I think the elections bureaucrats have to be put in their place before these third-party advertiser rules are used to silence any other citizen or journalist who is not advocating for a party, but instead is criticizing one. Our lawyers are great.

They fought hard and smart and they will again. But they are up against the full force of the government who threw everything they had at us. They spared no cost.

And why would they watch their pennies? They have all of your money to fight us.

We rely on people like you who care about free speech, freedom and due process. Free speech depends on it.

You can see all the work our lawyers have done to make the case, you can see how the elections cops decided we were guilty before we even had a chance to participate in the investigation. You can see the only thing they wanted to discuss with us was how much they wanted to fine us. How kind of them.

Like I said, we aren't even close to being done fighting.