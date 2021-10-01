Vaccines for Amateur Hockey, Burger Shop Passports

Welcome to Rebel Roundup, ladies and gentlemen — and the rest of you — in which we look back at some of the very best commentaries of the week by your favourite Rebels. I’m your host, David Menzies.

They say hockey is the best game you can name. Such a shame, then, that thousands of amateur hockey players will be benched this season. And the reason they’re in the sin bin as opposed to on the ice? They’ve chosen not to get vaxxed — and apparently, taking such a stance gets you suspended. Tamara Ugolini has all the details about this egregious policy.

And in Winnipeg, a real-life horror story is taking place regarding Monstrosity Burger. You see, this eatery IS accommodating those who are not vax’d, and it has incurred the wrath of the state. The restaurant’s owners have been whacked with thousands of dollars in fines, and their liquor licence was suspended. All of which makes you wonder who the real monster is in this particular horror story. Lincoln Jay will try to make sense of it all.

And letters, we get your letters, we get ’em every minute of every day. And you had plenty to say about my commentary regarding PPC leader Maxime Bernier, who was — shockers — unfairly smeared last week by the mainstream media… yeah, so what else is new?

Those are your Rebels, now let’s round ‘em up...