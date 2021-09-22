Winnipeg restaurant Monstrosity Burger takes a stand against vaccine passport mandate

Just last week, I had the opportunity to visit one of the only restaurants in the city of Winnipeg that decided not to discriminate on who can and cannot dine at their establishment based on their COVID-19 vaccination status.

On September 3, the province of Manitoba made it mandatory for people to show proof of vaccination to enter a range of businesses including restaurants, movie theatres, bingo halls and gyms.

At the time of my visit, Monstrosity Burger owners Dave and Paulina had only received two tickets for non-compliance at $5,000 each. Since my last visit, they have received 10 more tickets, all at $5,000 a piece, which leaves them with $60,000 worth of fines. The cherry on top is the fact that Manitoba law enforcement has now issued them a closure order for all dine-in services, leaving their only options for service as takeout and delivery.

We are going to do everything in our power to fight back against these unjust fines. It is clear that we are going to need a strong legal team to fight back against these measures. If you want to be a part of this fight, please consider donating at FightTheFines.com. With your support, we will be able to crowdfund a top-notch lawyer to work on behalf of Dave and Paulina, so we can back them up 100%.

If you want to help everyday Canadians with legal fees to fight back against the COVID mandates we are seeing across the country, please donate at FightVaccinePassports.com. And if you are not in a position to donate, please consider signing our petition at NoVaxPassports.com.

Lastly, if you're a business owner who is not going to discriminate against people based on their vaccination status, fill out a form at WeWontAsk.com and we'll report your story!