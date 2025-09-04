🔴Police chief says 'comply' with intruders, Carney on temp workers, Trump on tariffs | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Today, we're looking at comments from York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween, who suggested the “best defence” for residents was to “comply” with home intruders.

Plus, after Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre called for an end to the Temporary Foreign Worker Program, Prime Minister Mark Carney took a different view, suggesting businesses are telling him they need more workers.

And finally, as trade tensions continue to simmer between Canada and the United States, President Donald Trump weighed in on signature tariff policy.

