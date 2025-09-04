🔴Police chief says 'comply' with intruders, Carney on temp workers, Trump on tariffs | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini discuss the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.

Rebel Livestreams
  September 04, 2025

Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at comments from York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween, who suggested the “best defence” for residents was to “comply” with home intruders.

Plus, after Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre called for an end to the Temporary Foreign Worker Program, Prime Minister Mark Carney took a different view, suggesting businesses are telling him they need more workers.

And finally, as trade tensions continue to simmer between Canada and the United States, President Donald Trump weighed in on signature tariff policy.

To: The Government of Ontario and the Attorney General of Canada

We, the undersigned, believe no Canadian should face criminal charges for defending their own home and family from violent intruders.

We call on lawmakers to:

  1. Drop the charges against Jeremy McDonald immediately.

  2. Reform Canada’s self-defence laws to strengthen protections for homeowners and families.

  3. Ensure police and prosecutors uphold the principle that Canadians have the right to defend their homes without fear of being treated as criminals.

No Canadian family should ever fear both criminals outside their doors and charges from the justice system inside the courtroom.

We demand action now!

