🔴World mourns Charlie Kirk, Canada First rally chaos, Parliament Returns | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and Ezra Levant are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at the memorials from here in Canada and around the world as tributes pour in for Charlie Kirk following his assassination while speaking to students at Utah Valley University last week.

Plus, chaos broke out at the 'Canada First' anti-mass immigration rally in Toronto, where police struggled to keep the peace between attendees and far-left counter-protesters who showed up to try to shut down the event.

And finally, members of Parliament are returning to the House of Commons today, as Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberals attempt to show Canadians they're the right party for the job — while Pierre Poilievre and the Conservatives plan to push for an end to the Temporary Foreign Worker Program and strengthen the criminal justice system.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com

Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!

Sheila and Ezra will be reading Rants from users on Rumble and Super Chats from users on YouTube!

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube