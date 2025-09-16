🔴Libs blame Poilievre, Cons call to scrap TFW program, Carney on Canada-US relations | Rebel Roundup

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Today, we're looking at the Liberals' audacious attempts to blame Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre for Parliament's shut down, despite former prime minister Justin Trudeau pausing proceedings in the House of Commons and current PM Mark Carney letting MPs leave for summer break.

Plus, Conservatives have officially taken their calls to end the country's Temporary Foreign Worker Program to the House this week, as debate began over immigration and its downstream effects on Canadians looking for work.

And finally, although he was elected on the basis of negotiating a deal with President Donald Trump, Carney weighed in on the current state of Canada-U.S. relations — and his lack of public communication with Trump.

