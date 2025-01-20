🔴 Rebel Roundup | Trump's inauguration, Rebels in Davos, Canada braces for tariffs

Tamara Ugolini and David Menzies are LIVE for Monday's edition of Rebel Roundup! (which airs every Monday and Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking the momentous inauguration of President Donald Trump as he returns to the White House to commence his second term in office.

Plus, the Rebel News team is on the ground in Davos, Switzerland, looking to expose some of the global 'elites' congregating at the secretive World Economic Forum's annual meeting.

And finally, the Canadian government continues to grapple with the threat of looming tariffs from the incoming Trump administration as the Liberals continue to search for a new leader to replace Trudeau.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com

Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!

David and Tamara will be reading Rants from users on Rumble!

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions, and opinions.

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

GET YOUR COPY OF EZRA LEVANT'S NEW BOOK!